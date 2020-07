Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Freshly Remodeled Home in White Lake Hills - Beautiful home in highly desired White Lake Hills. Very clean and very well maintained. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. This home has formal areas and a spacious family room with built-in bookcases and desk. Large front living room. Den area has built ins along w/ wood burning/gas fireplace. The office/ sun room. Large backyard. Parking in the rear. Close to I-30, 820 and minutes from Downtown Fort Worth.



(RLNE3780324)