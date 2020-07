Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Super convenient location, walk to shopping and dining along Historic Bricks of Camp Bowie! Spacious unique townhome with a ski lodge vibe. Large walk-in closets and private baths for upstairs bedrooms, powder bath downstairs. Super efficient design, light bright wall of windows and a cozy fireplace in vaulted living room, master has a balcony and fireplace as well. Fenced backyard and deck, comes with full size washer and dryer.