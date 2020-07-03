4912 Spur Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Check out this great home located in KELLER ISD!! Beautiful home is located in quiet cul de sac. Open floor plan with either two eating areas or use front area as second living room. Covered patio and beautiful yard allow for outdoor enjoyment. Master bedroom features 2 walk in closets, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen overlooks family room, great for entertaining or enjoying family time. Community features parks, playgrounds and pool. Conveniently located near I-35, shopping centers, restaurants, parks and great Keller ISD schools.