4912 Spur Ridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4912 Spur Ridge Court

4912 Spur Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Spur Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Check out this great home located in KELLER ISD!! Beautiful home is located in quiet cul de sac. Open floor plan with either two eating areas or use front area as second living room. Covered patio and beautiful yard allow for outdoor enjoyment. Master bedroom features 2 walk in closets, garden tub and separate shower. Kitchen overlooks family room, great for entertaining or enjoying family time. Community features parks, playgrounds and pool. Conveniently located near I-35, shopping centers, restaurants, parks and great Keller ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Spur Ridge Court have any available units?
4912 Spur Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Spur Ridge Court have?
Some of 4912 Spur Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Spur Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Spur Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Spur Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Spur Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4912 Spur Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 4912 Spur Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Spur Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Spur Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Spur Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 4912 Spur Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 4912 Spur Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4912 Spur Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Spur Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Spur Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

