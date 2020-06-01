All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 PM

4904 Dacy Lane

4904 Dacy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Dacy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Ready for move-in !! Apply Today !!

This fabulous Exclusive Home is calling for all 55 and better adults !!! This new construction home is overflowing with upgrades and custom details. This single-story floor plan offers a High ceiling and comes with amazing nature lights. Outside Private Courtyard, Community Pool, Gated Entrance, Master Suite, High Ceilings, Quartz counter-top through-Out Home, Ceiling Fans, Gated Front Porch, Fireplace, Laundry Room w/Built-In Cabinets, Covered Patio w/Fenced Yard.

View all available properties at http://turnkeydfw.com/

4904 Dacy Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76116
1874 SQ (+-)
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Beautiful and Spacious Town-home Features Include:
Gated Entrance
High Ceilings
Ceiling Fans with remotes in the living room and all bedrooms
Gas Starter Fireplace in the living room
Quartz Counter-tops thorough out.
Stainless steel appliances included :
4 Burners gas stove
Built-In Microwave
Dishwasher
MASTER SUITE
Large Master Bath
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Walk-In Shower
Private Wood Fenced Back Yard
Front & Back Yard Patio
2 Car Garage
NO pet

EXCELLENT RIDGLEA HILLS LOCATION:

PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY
LAVISH SWIMMING POOL WITH WATERFALL
MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING
Convenient Location For Access To Hulen area shopping, Medical Facilities, Freeways, Country Club & Downtown Ft Worth

Driving Directions: From I-20 W to 183, exit Vickery, left onto Southwest Blvd. right onto Chickering Road, Right onto Angus. Follow to the Giverny Gate.

LUXURIOUS LIVING IN AN ELITE LOCATION - PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY - SMART DESIGN & SMART DETAIL

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Dacy Lane have any available units?
4904 Dacy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 Dacy Lane have?
Some of 4904 Dacy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 Dacy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Dacy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Dacy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4904 Dacy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4904 Dacy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4904 Dacy Lane offers parking.
Does 4904 Dacy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 Dacy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Dacy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4904 Dacy Lane has a pool.
Does 4904 Dacy Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4904 Dacy Lane has accessible units.
Does 4904 Dacy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 Dacy Lane has units with dishwashers.

