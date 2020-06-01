4904 Dacy Lane

Amenities
This fabulous Exclusive Home is calling for all 55 and better adults !!! This new construction home is overflowing with upgrades and custom details. This single-story floor plan offers a High ceiling and comes with amazing nature lights. Outside Private Courtyard, Community Pool, Gated Entrance, Master Suite, High Ceilings, Quartz counter-top through-Out Home, Ceiling Fans, Gated Front Porch, Fireplace, Laundry Room w/Built-In Cabinets, Covered Patio w/Fenced Yard.
4904 Dacy Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76116
1874 SQ (+-)
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Beautiful and Spacious Town-home Features Include:
Gated Entrance
High Ceilings
Ceiling Fans with remotes in the living room and all bedrooms
Gas Starter Fireplace in the living room
Quartz Counter-tops thorough out.
Stainless steel appliances included :
4 Burners gas stove
Built-In Microwave
Dishwasher
MASTER SUITE
Large Master Bath
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Walk-In Shower
Private Wood Fenced Back Yard
Front & Back Yard Patio
2 Car Garage
NO pet
EXCELLENT RIDGLEA HILLS LOCATION:
PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY
LAVISH SWIMMING POOL WITH WATERFALL
MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING
Convenient Location For Access To Hulen area shopping, Medical Facilities, Freeways, Country Club & Downtown Ft Worth
Driving Directions: From I-20 W to 183, exit Vickery, left onto Southwest Blvd. right onto Chickering Road, Right onto Angus. Follow to the Giverny Gate.
LUXURIOUS LIVING IN AN ELITE LOCATION - PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY - SMART DESIGN & SMART DETAIL
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
