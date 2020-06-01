4904 Dacy Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

This fabulous Exclusive Home is calling for all 55 and better adults !!! This new construction home is overflowing with upgrades and custom details. This single-story floor plan offers a High ceiling and comes with amazing nature lights. Outside Private Courtyard, Community Pool, Gated Entrance, Master Suite, High Ceilings, Quartz counter-top through-Out Home, Ceiling Fans, Gated Front Porch, Fireplace, Laundry Room w/Built-In Cabinets, Covered Patio w/Fenced Yard.



4904 Dacy Ln

Fort Worth, TX 76116

1874 SQ (+-)

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Beautiful and Spacious Town-home Features Include:

Gated Entrance

High Ceilings

Ceiling Fans with remotes in the living room and all bedrooms

Gas Starter Fireplace in the living room

Quartz Counter-tops thorough out.

Stainless steel appliances included :

4 Burners gas stove

Built-In Microwave

Dishwasher

MASTER SUITE

Large Master Bath

Large Master Walk-In Closet

Walk-In Shower

Private Wood Fenced Back Yard

Front & Back Yard Patio

2 Car Garage

NO pet



EXCELLENT RIDGLEA HILLS LOCATION:



PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY

LAVISH SWIMMING POOL WITH WATERFALL

MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING

Convenient Location For Access To Hulen area shopping, Medical Facilities, Freeways, Country Club & Downtown Ft Worth



Driving Directions: From I-20 W to 183, exit Vickery, left onto Southwest Blvd. right onto Chickering Road, Right onto Angus. Follow to the Giverny Gate.



LUXURIOUS LIVING IN AN ELITE LOCATION - PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY - SMART DESIGN & SMART DETAIL



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

