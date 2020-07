Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly dog park

One side of duplex- 3 Bed, 2 Bath- 76132 - Great rental property in highly desired Tanglewood Elementary. Great layout for entertaining. Large home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 dining areas and 2 living areas. Lots of storage. Dog run on side of house with side patio to relax on. Easy access to everything: highway, schools, entertainment, dining and shopping. Must see to appreciate.



