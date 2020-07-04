All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

4844 Crumbcake Drive

Location

4844 Crumbcake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Great home in convenient area,easy access to N.Beach, I-35 & Alliance Corridor, Keller ISD. Updates include new, 2019, laminate floors in all rooms except kitchen & baths. New HVAC & water heater in 2018, roof replaced in 2019, new master shower enclosure, and gas logs in fireplace. Enjoy the open family room and kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook, and newer stainless appliances.Tile floors in entry, kitchen & breakfast.Spacious game room up.Master up & 2 other bedrooms,2 full baths. Guest room down with full bath down. Owner will pay for True Green or Chem Lawn service to yard with full price. Enjoy the extra large, fenced back yard. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 Crumbcake Drive have any available units?
4844 Crumbcake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 Crumbcake Drive have?
Some of 4844 Crumbcake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 Crumbcake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4844 Crumbcake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 Crumbcake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4844 Crumbcake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4844 Crumbcake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4844 Crumbcake Drive offers parking.
Does 4844 Crumbcake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4844 Crumbcake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 Crumbcake Drive have a pool?
No, 4844 Crumbcake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4844 Crumbcake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4844 Crumbcake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 Crumbcake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 Crumbcake Drive has units with dishwashers.

