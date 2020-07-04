4844 Crumbcake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Great home in convenient area,easy access to N.Beach, I-35 & Alliance Corridor, Keller ISD. Updates include new, 2019, laminate floors in all rooms except kitchen & baths. New HVAC & water heater in 2018, roof replaced in 2019, new master shower enclosure, and gas logs in fireplace. Enjoy the open family room and kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook, and newer stainless appliances.Tile floors in entry, kitchen & breakfast.Spacious game room up.Master up & 2 other bedrooms,2 full baths. Guest room down with full bath down. Owner will pay for True Green or Chem Lawn service to yard with full price. Enjoy the extra large, fenced back yard. NO PETS.