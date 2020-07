Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Check out this stunning 2 story home today! Very large and open floorplan, perfect for entertaining, has incredible features. Spacious kitchen with enormous island, vaulted ceilings with gorgeous windows bringing in natural light throughout home, media room on the 2nd floor, and master suite with french doors into the updated master bath. You won't want to miss out on this home!