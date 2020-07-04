4833 Red Velvet Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This amazing two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will get your attention as you enter the front door with beautiful hardwood floors, designer paint colors, and stylish light fixtures. The kitchen is accented with new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances and a bar that is open to a large family room. A lovely tiled half bath will accommodate your guests. This home also features a main floor master bedroom that includes a gorgeous master bath with private commode and large walk in closet. Upstairs features 3 very nice bedrooms and a huge game room. The yard is enclosed with a new stained fence. This property is a show stopper.