All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4833 Red Velvet Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4833 Red Velvet Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4833 Red Velvet Road

4833 Red Velvet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4833 Red Velvet Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This amazing two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will get your attention as you enter the front door with beautiful hardwood floors, designer paint colors, and stylish light fixtures. The kitchen is accented with new quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances and a bar that is open to a large family room. A lovely tiled half bath will accommodate your guests. This home also features a main floor master bedroom that includes a gorgeous master bath with private commode and large walk in closet. Upstairs features 3 very nice bedrooms and a huge game room. The yard is enclosed with a new stained fence. This property is a show stopper.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 Red Velvet Road have any available units?
4833 Red Velvet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4833 Red Velvet Road have?
Some of 4833 Red Velvet Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 Red Velvet Road currently offering any rent specials?
4833 Red Velvet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 Red Velvet Road pet-friendly?
No, 4833 Red Velvet Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4833 Red Velvet Road offer parking?
Yes, 4833 Red Velvet Road offers parking.
Does 4833 Red Velvet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4833 Red Velvet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 Red Velvet Road have a pool?
No, 4833 Red Velvet Road does not have a pool.
Does 4833 Red Velvet Road have accessible units?
No, 4833 Red Velvet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 Red Velvet Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4833 Red Velvet Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University