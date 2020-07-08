4824 Thistledown Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms with two large living areas. Master bedroom is down stairs. Kitchen is open to main living area and dining. Wood burning fireplace covered patio and storage building. Extra bedrooms are split for privacy. Two and one half baths. Private backyard with storage building-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4824 Thistledown Drive have any available units?
4824 Thistledown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Thistledown Drive have?
Some of 4824 Thistledown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Thistledown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Thistledown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.