All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4821 Grant Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4821 Grant Park Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4821 Grant Park Avenue

4821 Grant Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4821 Grant Park Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful spacious single-story home boasts nice living spaces, with the formal living and dining in the front of the home and an open living concept in the back of with the kitchen open to the den with a fireplace. Split bedroom concept has the master suite with separate tub and shower in the back of the home and secondary bedrooms tucked in behind the garage. Nice vinyl plank in living areas, lots of tile in the wet areas, and newer carpet in the bedrooms. The home has gas and electric. The fence has been replaced along the back.. Keller ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. 1 small pet okay with approval. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Grant Park Avenue have any available units?
4821 Grant Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Grant Park Avenue have?
Some of 4821 Grant Park Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Grant Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Grant Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Grant Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Grant Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Grant Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Grant Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 4821 Grant Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Grant Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Grant Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 4821 Grant Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Grant Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4821 Grant Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Grant Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 Grant Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University