4821 Grant Park Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet oven

This beautiful spacious single-story home boasts nice living spaces, with the formal living and dining in the front of the home and an open living concept in the back of with the kitchen open to the den with a fireplace. Split bedroom concept has the master suite with separate tub and shower in the back of the home and secondary bedrooms tucked in behind the garage. Nice vinyl plank in living areas, lots of tile in the wet areas, and newer carpet in the bedrooms. The home has gas and electric. The fence has been replaced along the back.. Keller ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. 1 small pet okay with approval. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.