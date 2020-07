Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This duplex offers you a wonderful residence in a great neighborhood, close to schools and shopping. Spacious living room for entertaining. Large kitchen with updated appliances and casual dining area. 2 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home has been updated with wood laminate flooring throughout and fresh paint. Unit includes 1 covered parking space and 1 open space. Fenced back yard.