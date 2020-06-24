All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:02 PM

4817 Park Brook Drive

4817 Park Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Park Brook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Stunning and spacious ! Corner lot , five bedrooms which are all upstairs. Office. Includes all aplliances and cooks will love the kitchen with gas stove. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, many upgrades. Blue Bonnet elementary and Fossil Ridge schools. Large backyard with storage shed . Recently redone throughout. City park block away. his is what your family deserves. Owner pays HOA dues. Established yard and shrubbery. Act quick before gone, school district is highly rated. PETS ON CASE BY CASE! OTHER FEES APPLY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Park Brook Drive have any available units?
4817 Park Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Park Brook Drive have?
Some of 4817 Park Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Park Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Park Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Park Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4817 Park Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4817 Park Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 4817 Park Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4817 Park Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Park Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Park Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4817 Park Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 4817 Park Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4817 Park Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Park Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 Park Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

