4817 Park Brook Drive

Stunning and spacious ! Corner lot , five bedrooms which are all upstairs. Office. Includes all aplliances and cooks will love the kitchen with gas stove. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, many upgrades. Blue Bonnet elementary and Fossil Ridge schools. Large backyard with storage shed . Recently redone throughout. City park block away. his is what your family deserves. Owner pays HOA dues. Established yard and shrubbery. Act quick before gone, school district is highly rated. PETS ON CASE BY CASE! OTHER FEES APPLY!!!