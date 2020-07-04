4817 Caraway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave refrigerator

This pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a new family. Nice sized living room and two eat in kitchen options. Washer , Dryer and Refrigerator included. Lawn care provided by Tenant. Located in the Twin Mills Addition of Fort Worth. Lease includes access to secure pool and play area. Super nice Tenants are ready to show. Schools re top notch and are a desired element to this subdivision. Cute storage shed in back. Sorry no pets.

Schools and approximate measurements to be verified by the Buyer Realtor