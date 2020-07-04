All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4817 Caraway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4817 Caraway Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:56 AM

4817 Caraway Drive

4817 Caraway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4817 Caraway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a new family. Nice sized living room and two eat in kitchen options. Washer , Dryer and Refrigerator included. Lawn care provided by Tenant. Located in the Twin Mills Addition of Fort Worth. Lease includes access to secure pool and play area. Super nice Tenants are ready to show. Schools re top notch and are a desired element to this subdivision. Cute storage shed in back. Sorry no pets.
Schools and approximate measurements to be verified by the Buyer Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 Caraway Drive have any available units?
4817 Caraway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4817 Caraway Drive have?
Some of 4817 Caraway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 Caraway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Caraway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Caraway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4817 Caraway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4817 Caraway Drive offer parking?
No, 4817 Caraway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4817 Caraway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4817 Caraway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Caraway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4817 Caraway Drive has a pool.
Does 4817 Caraway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4817 Caraway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Caraway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 Caraway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University