All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4813 Mayfair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4813 Mayfair Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:43 AM

4813 Mayfair Street

4813 Mayfair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4813 Mayfair Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home full of updates! Original hardwoods, new custom tile, new fixtures and ceiling fans. Freshly painted inside and out! Kitchen has new granite counters, under-mount sink, new faucet, new cabinet handles and large fridge that stays with the property. New ceiling fans and recessed lights. Large, updated bathroom with big walk-in shower. 2 car carport, large fenced backyard and spacious 22 x 10 covered deck off the back of the home. Includes storage building, workshop in backyard. All appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Mayfair Street have any available units?
4813 Mayfair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Mayfair Street have?
Some of 4813 Mayfair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Mayfair Street currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Mayfair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Mayfair Street pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Mayfair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4813 Mayfair Street offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Mayfair Street offers parking.
Does 4813 Mayfair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 Mayfair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Mayfair Street have a pool?
No, 4813 Mayfair Street does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Mayfair Street have accessible units?
No, 4813 Mayfair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Mayfair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Mayfair Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University