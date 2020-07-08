4813 Mayfair Street

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home full of updates! Original hardwoods, new custom tile, new fixtures and ceiling fans. Freshly painted inside and out! Kitchen has new granite counters, under-mount sink, new faucet, new cabinet handles and large fridge that stays with the property. New ceiling fans and recessed lights. Large, updated bathroom with big walk-in shower. 2 car carport, large fenced backyard and spacious 22 x 10 covered deck off the back of the home. Includes storage building, workshop in backyard. All appliances included!