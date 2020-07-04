4813 Grinstein Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Located in the beautiful master planned community of Heritage, this home features an island kitchen with granite countertops, built in appliances, and a breakfast bar; large family room with gas log fireplace; downstairs master suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate, shower, and huge walk in closet; upstairs boasts a massive gameroom, four bedroom and two bathrooms. Other features include tile and hardwood floors throughout (no carpet), covered patio, storage building, and sprinkler system! The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, gym, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking and biking trails!