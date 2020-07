Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED, NEWER HOME WITH 3-2-2. TILE IN KITCHEN, BATHS AND UTILITY ROOM. FAUX WOOD FLOORS IN THE REST. FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, LIGHT SWITCHES, AND MORE. MOVE IN READY. APPLY ONLINE. $45 FEE FOR ANYONE OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE THAT WILL BE OCCUPING HOUSE. 3 PAY STUBS, COPY OF PHOTO ID.