Beautiful Home in very quiet neighborhood. In highly sought after Keller ISD!! Meticulously maintained 3-2-2, Split bedrooms with formal dining area. Updated Paint and flooring throughout home. Large master suite with garden tub, remodeled walk-in shower, double sinks, and large walk-in closet for all your clothes. Large and wide open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. wood fenced back yard with deck to entertain guests. Walking distance to Arcadia Park!!