4801 Birchman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEW CARPET! Property is also listed for sale! This property is great for those wanting to be in a quiet and established neighborhood but only a short drive from downtown. As you walk into this charming townhome, you're instantly welcomed by its vaulted ceilings and open-concept floor plan. No HOA fees! Fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are just some of the phenomenal features in this townhome. There is a bonus room upstairs that could be used for just about anything. The properties corner lot allows for a spacious fenced side yard; great area for entertaining. Property is located in the desirable Arlington Heights area of Fort Worth.