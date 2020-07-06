All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 PM

4801 Birchman Avenue

4801 Birchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NEW CARPET! Property is also listed for sale! This property is great for those wanting to be in a quiet and established neighborhood but only a short drive from downtown. As you walk into this charming townhome, you're instantly welcomed by its vaulted ceilings and open-concept floor plan. No HOA fees! Fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops are just some of the phenomenal features in this townhome. There is a bonus room upstairs that could be used for just about anything. The properties corner lot allows for a spacious fenced side yard; great area for entertaining. Property is located in the desirable Arlington Heights area of Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Birchman Avenue have any available units?
4801 Birchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Birchman Avenue have?
Some of 4801 Birchman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Birchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Birchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Birchman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Birchman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4801 Birchman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Birchman Avenue offers parking.
Does 4801 Birchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Birchman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Birchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 4801 Birchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Birchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4801 Birchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Birchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Birchman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

