4800 Ambrosia Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:59 PM

4800 Ambrosia Drive

4800 Ambrosia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Ambrosia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 story in the Villages of Woodland Springs! Keller ISD! Beautiful curb appeal, with 4 BIG Bedrooms! Fresh tones painted throughout giving a modern feel. Open concept, with beautiful bay windows and ceiling fans! All bedrooms are downstairs, master bedroom features a garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Upstairs features a game room and a half bath, perfect for entertaining! HUGE lot with BIG backyard perfect for pets and entertaining! Community park and pool, great for young families!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
4800 Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Ambrosia Drive have?
Some of 4800 Ambrosia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Ambrosia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
No, 4800 Ambrosia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4800 Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Ambrosia Drive has a pool.
Does 4800 Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4800 Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Ambrosia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

