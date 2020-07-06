4753 Baytree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This charming three bedroom home features two full baths and an open concept floor plan with over 1,400 square feet. Other features include tile flooring in kitchen, family room with fireplace, generous closet space, new carpeting, master with en-suite and a great fenced back yard with covered patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.