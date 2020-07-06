All apartments in Fort Worth
4753 Baytree Drive

4753 Baytree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4753 Baytree Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This charming three bedroom home features two full baths and an open concept floor plan with over 1,400 square feet. Other features include tile flooring in kitchen, family room with fireplace, generous closet space, new carpeting, master with en-suite and a great fenced back yard with covered patio.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 Baytree Drive have any available units?
4753 Baytree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4753 Baytree Drive have?
Some of 4753 Baytree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4753 Baytree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4753 Baytree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 Baytree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4753 Baytree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4753 Baytree Drive offer parking?
No, 4753 Baytree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4753 Baytree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 Baytree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 Baytree Drive have a pool?
No, 4753 Baytree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4753 Baytree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4753 Baytree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 Baytree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 Baytree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

