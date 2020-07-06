All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4749 Misty Ridge Drive

4749 Misty Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4749 Misty Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Dazzling property in North West of Fort Worth close to I-35, Basswood, North Beach and more! Property features 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of natural light, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, vaulted ceiling, kitchen offers pantry and an island. Property have beautiful fenced yard with a porch. Property located close to Presidio Junction, Motor Speedway and more!

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

