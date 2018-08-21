4733 Van Zandt Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom with Master on the main floor. Large container store designed master closet. There is also a separate home study, could be a 4th bedroom but has no separate closet. Hardwood floors in the main areas. Kitchen has a gas stove top and the kitchen is an open plan to the family room. A second container store closet with shelving in the utility room for your pantry items. Upstairs you'll find a large bonus room that could be a game room or homework area too. All of the heritage amenities; including pools, tennis courts, parks, walking trails. This home is ready for move in now. This has a private yard with a greenbelt view, no back neighbors, peaceful setting and a large covered patio to enjoy!