All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4733 Van Zandt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4733 Van Zandt Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4733 Van Zandt Drive

4733 Van Zandt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4733 Van Zandt Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
pool
tennis court
Wonderful 3 bedroom with Master on the main floor. Large container store designed master closet. There is also a separate home study, could be a 4th bedroom but has no separate closet. Hardwood floors in the main areas. Kitchen has a gas stove top and the kitchen is an open plan to the family room. A second container store closet with shelving in the utility room for your pantry items. Upstairs you'll find a large bonus room that could be a game room or homework area too. All of the heritage amenities; including pools, tennis courts, parks, walking trails. This home is ready for move in now. This has a private yard with a greenbelt view, no back neighbors, peaceful setting and a large covered patio to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Van Zandt Drive have any available units?
4733 Van Zandt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 Van Zandt Drive have?
Some of 4733 Van Zandt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Van Zandt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Van Zandt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Van Zandt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4733 Van Zandt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4733 Van Zandt Drive offer parking?
No, 4733 Van Zandt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4733 Van Zandt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Van Zandt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Van Zandt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4733 Van Zandt Drive has a pool.
Does 4733 Van Zandt Drive have accessible units?
No, 4733 Van Zandt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Van Zandt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 Van Zandt Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University