Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home located in Rolling Meadows in Keller ISD! This stunning home features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and stoned fireplace just to name a few upgrades! Spend your evenings relaxing on the front porch sitting area. The neighborhood also includes a community pool and playground perfect for spending those summer days!