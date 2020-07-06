4721 Rincon Way

Amenities

Fantastic Home for Rent in Park Glen - Fantastic three bedroom, two and half baths in Park Glen! In walking distance to parks and the Greenbelt. Island kitchen with bay windows, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter-cabinet space.Spacious family room, gas starter wood burning fire place.Split floor plan,master suite, bay windows, bath featuring dual vanities,garden tub,separate shower, walk-in closet.Secondary bedrooms with window seats.Great private backyard. A must see - Keller Schools! Available June 1.



(RLNE4610447)