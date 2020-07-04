Rent Calculator
4720 Mccart Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4720 Mccart Avenue
4720 Mccart Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4720 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76115
South Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. It has hardwood floors throughout Kitchen, Living Area, Hallways and bedrooms. This unit is on the right side near the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4720 Mccart Avenue have any available units?
4720 Mccart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4720 Mccart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Mccart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Mccart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Mccart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4720 Mccart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Mccart Avenue offers parking.
Does 4720 Mccart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Mccart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Mccart Avenue have a pool?
No, 4720 Mccart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Mccart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4720 Mccart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Mccart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Mccart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4720 Mccart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4720 Mccart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
