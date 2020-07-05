4712 Hibiscus St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cute and cozy home in the Summerfields neighborhood of Fort Worth has been completely renovated! New flooring, paint throughout, granite countertops, appliances, bathrooms, ceiling fans, garage door and opener, hot water heater, attic insulation for energy efficiency - the list goes on! Home has split bedroom arrangement and great wood-burning fireplace! The backyard provides a large, fenced yard for outdoor activities! This one won't last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,430, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,430, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.