All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4712 Hibiscus St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4712 Hibiscus St.
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:59 PM

4712 Hibiscus St.

4712 Hibiscus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4712 Hibiscus Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cute and cozy home in the Summerfields neighborhood of Fort Worth has been completely renovated! New flooring, paint throughout, granite countertops, appliances, bathrooms, ceiling fans, garage door and opener, hot water heater, attic insulation for energy efficiency - the list goes on! Home has split bedroom arrangement and great wood-burning fireplace! The backyard provides a large, fenced yard for outdoor activities! This one won't last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,430, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,430, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Hibiscus St. have any available units?
4712 Hibiscus St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Hibiscus St. have?
Some of 4712 Hibiscus St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Hibiscus St. currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Hibiscus St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Hibiscus St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Hibiscus St. is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Hibiscus St. offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Hibiscus St. offers parking.
Does 4712 Hibiscus St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Hibiscus St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Hibiscus St. have a pool?
No, 4712 Hibiscus St. does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Hibiscus St. have accessible units?
No, 4712 Hibiscus St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Hibiscus St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Hibiscus St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University