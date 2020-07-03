4712 Darla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice home in Overton South neighborhood near Interstate 20 at Granbury Road Exit. Charming 3 bedroom with living, dining, and bonus room. Great backyard for entertaining! Close proximity to Hulen Mall and TCU! Easy access to I-35 & I-20. Will not last long! Applications are completed on our webpage at www.deguireproperties.com. All occupants over 18 must complete an application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed. Must complete pet screening prior to approval. Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250 per pet. limit 2.

