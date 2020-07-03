All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4712 Darla Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4712 Darla Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:16 PM

4712 Darla Drive

4712 Darla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4712 Darla Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/865168?source=marketing
Nice home in Overton South neighborhood near Interstate 20 at Granbury Road Exit. Charming 3 bedroom with living, dining, and bonus room. Great backyard for entertaining! Close proximity to Hulen Mall and TCU! Easy access to I-35 & I-20. Will not last long! Applications are completed on our webpage at www.deguireproperties.com. All occupants over 18 must complete an application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed. Must complete pet screening prior to approval. Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250 per pet. limit 2.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Darla Drive have any available units?
4712 Darla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4712 Darla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Darla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Darla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Darla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Darla Drive offer parking?
No, 4712 Darla Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Darla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Darla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Darla Drive have a pool?
No, 4712 Darla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Darla Drive have accessible units?
No, 4712 Darla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Darla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Darla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 Darla Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 Darla Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University