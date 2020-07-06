All apartments in Fort Worth
4712 Birchman Ave

4712 Birchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bed 2 bath home has an easy flow floor plan. The living room features wood floors and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has plenty storage, dishwasher and gas stove. Home features a nice sized study with built in book shelves. Separate utility room. The garage has plenty of shelves for extra storage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Birchman Ave have any available units?
4712 Birchman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Birchman Ave have?
Some of 4712 Birchman Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Birchman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Birchman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Birchman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Birchman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Birchman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Birchman Ave offers parking.
Does 4712 Birchman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Birchman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Birchman Ave have a pool?
No, 4712 Birchman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Birchman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4712 Birchman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Birchman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Birchman Ave has units with dishwashers.

