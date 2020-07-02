All apartments in Fort Worth
4708 Ringold Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

4708 Ringold Drive

4708 Ringold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Ringold Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Meadows of Candleridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome to the best of both worlds: quiet neighborhood and access to downtown via tollway. This attractive, brick 3-bed, 2-bath, is in booming south Fort Worth and includes new carpet, luxury vinyl plank flooring, remodeled baths with beautiful double sinks in both, granite counters throughout, a private, covered back patio and a large back yard perfect for your pets or entertaining. Two Walk-in closets in master for plenty of storage and clothes. Chisholm Trail and grocery are just 2 minutes away! There is nothing like this ANYWHERE! This home is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Ringold Drive have any available units?
4708 Ringold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Ringold Drive have?
Some of 4708 Ringold Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Ringold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Ringold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Ringold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Ringold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4708 Ringold Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Ringold Drive offers parking.
Does 4708 Ringold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Ringold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Ringold Drive have a pool?
No, 4708 Ringold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Ringold Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 Ringold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Ringold Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Ringold Drive has units with dishwashers.

