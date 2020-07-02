4708 Ringold Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Welcome to the best of both worlds: quiet neighborhood and access to downtown via tollway. This attractive, brick 3-bed, 2-bath, is in booming south Fort Worth and includes new carpet, luxury vinyl plank flooring, remodeled baths with beautiful double sinks in both, granite counters throughout, a private, covered back patio and a large back yard perfect for your pets or entertaining. Two Walk-in closets in master for plenty of storage and clothes. Chisholm Trail and grocery are just 2 minutes away! There is nothing like this ANYWHERE! This home is move-in ready.