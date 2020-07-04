All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4705 Winding Hollow Drive

4705 Winding Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Winding Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
This property has great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in Twin Mills community with Pool access. NEWLY painted ENTIRE house. Newly installed laminate hard wood flooring in all areas Living Room, 3 Bed Rooms etc. Large Open concept kitchen and living area and features a nice kitchen flooring, BIG PANTRY. Master Bedroom LARGE CLOSET. Built in microwave, electric range oven-stove and tons of cabinet space. Fenced backyard with a covered patio, fan perfect for entertaining, plus a small storage box for lawn items. Beautiful landscaping. Walking distance to schools and shopping (Walmart, NEW Kroger, All Banks). MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Winding Hollow Drive have any available units?
4705 Winding Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Winding Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4705 Winding Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Winding Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Winding Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Winding Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Winding Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4705 Winding Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Winding Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 4705 Winding Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Winding Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Winding Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4705 Winding Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 4705 Winding Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4705 Winding Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Winding Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Winding Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

