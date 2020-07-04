All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

4673 Prairie Crossing Drive

4673 Prairie Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4673 Prairie Crossing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy this unique two-story home located in Fort Worth. Featuring 3 living and entertainment spaces. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful built-in cabinets, and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive have any available units?
4673 Prairie Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive have?
Some of 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4673 Prairie Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4673 Prairie Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

