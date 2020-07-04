4673 Prairie Crossing Drive

Amenities

Enjoy this unique two-story home located in Fort Worth. Featuring 3 living and entertainment spaces. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful built-in cabinets, and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!