Vacant, available for immediate move-in. Perfect 3-bed,2-bath,2-car home with laminate flooring and fenced back yard in Keller ISD. Close to shopping and highways for quick commutes. NO SMOKING. Pet allowed with $500 refundable deposit, $50 deposit for each additional pet. Security deposit and 1st months rent required. $50 application fee for each tenant over 18 years of age. Landlord will sell the refrigerator for $50 or have it removed. Tenant to verify schools and information.