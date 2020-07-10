All apartments in Fort Worth
4657 Benavente Court

4657 Benavente Court
Location

4657 Benavente Court, Fort Worth, TX 76126

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Custom built home brilliantly situated on a 2 acre beautifully landscaped lot. Grand entry showcases dining room and formal living area boasting gorgeous stone and exquisite wood accents. Gourmet kitchen has top of the line appliances, designer granite and custom cabinets which opens to the massive family room. Family room has wood beams, hand scraped hardwoods, fireplace & magnificent bar with details for entertaining. Master suite with custom woodwork, semi-barrel ceiling, electric drapes and substantial master closet with electric hanging system. Stunning pool with diving board, slide, hot tub & fire pits. Sport court, batting cage, putting green & play set. Welcome to your own private oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 Benavente Court have any available units?
4657 Benavente Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 Benavente Court have?
Some of 4657 Benavente Court's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 Benavente Court currently offering any rent specials?
4657 Benavente Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 Benavente Court pet-friendly?
No, 4657 Benavente Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4657 Benavente Court offer parking?
Yes, 4657 Benavente Court offers parking.
Does 4657 Benavente Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4657 Benavente Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 Benavente Court have a pool?
Yes, 4657 Benavente Court has a pool.
Does 4657 Benavente Court have accessible units?
No, 4657 Benavente Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 Benavente Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4657 Benavente Court has units with dishwashers.

