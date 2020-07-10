4657 Benavente Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Custom built home brilliantly situated on a 2 acre beautifully landscaped lot. Grand entry showcases dining room and formal living area boasting gorgeous stone and exquisite wood accents. Gourmet kitchen has top of the line appliances, designer granite and custom cabinets which opens to the massive family room. Family room has wood beams, hand scraped hardwoods, fireplace & magnificent bar with details for entertaining. Master suite with custom woodwork, semi-barrel ceiling, electric drapes and substantial master closet with electric hanging system. Stunning pool with diving board, slide, hot tub & fire pits. Sport court, batting cage, putting green & play set. Welcome to your own private oasis!