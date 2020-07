Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, well-maintained home in award-winning Keller ISD. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Open floorplan with upstairs and downstairs living areas and a large master bedroom. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath has duel sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. Large, private backyard that backs up to a greenbelt.