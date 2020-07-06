4625 Indian Rock Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location-Location-Location! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood make this cute house in prestigious Keller ISD your next home. Hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, new stainless-steel appliances. Huge kitchen and living area. The 3 bedrooms and twin garage offer plenty of storage space. Washer-dryer is available upon request. Enjoy privacy in the backyard or relax in the front porch. Homeowner pays for HOA, which gets access to community pool. Very close to intersection of Heritage Trace Pkwy and Beach. Minutes from schools, biggest shopping centers in the area, hospitals, grocery stores, hwy 35W, Hwy 377 and countless businesses. 15 minutes to Fort Worth downtown.