Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

4625 Indian Rock Drive

4625 Indian Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Indian Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location-Location-Location! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood make this cute house in prestigious Keller ISD your next home. Hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, new stainless-steel appliances. Huge kitchen and living area. The 3 bedrooms and twin garage offer plenty of storage space. Washer-dryer is available upon request. Enjoy privacy in the backyard or relax in the front porch. Homeowner pays for HOA, which gets access to community pool. Very close to intersection of Heritage Trace Pkwy and Beach. Minutes from schools, biggest shopping centers in the area, hospitals, grocery stores, hwy 35W, Hwy 377 and countless businesses. 15 minutes to Fort Worth downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Indian Rock Drive have any available units?
4625 Indian Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 Indian Rock Drive have?
Some of 4625 Indian Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Indian Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Indian Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Indian Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Indian Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4625 Indian Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Indian Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 4625 Indian Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4625 Indian Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Indian Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4625 Indian Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 4625 Indian Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4625 Indian Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Indian Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Indian Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

