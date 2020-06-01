4621 Ranch View Road

Amenities

This spacious duplex has been beautifully updated. It is in the Tanglewood Elementary School district. The gourmet kitchen features two pantries, custom cabinets and Quartz countertops. The large utility room also has a closet. Abundant storage throughout the house is a real plus. The oversized, attached garage with openers is a convenient feature. Top of the line ADT alarm system with monitoring option is also available.The active Neighborhood Association offers numerous social and educational events. Owner provides yard and garden maintenance. You will fall in love with this fabulous property when you see it!