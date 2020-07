Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Like new! This home has been completely updated and sets on a HUGE lot! Updates include interior & exterior paint and ceramic tile floors thru out (which look like distressed hardwood!) with the exception of new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms! Other features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, split bedroom arrangement and extended patio with arbor!