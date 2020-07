Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a must see! Great location close I-20 and to I-30, Chisholm Trail, Trinity Trails and Clear Fork. Three specious bedrooms, two baths, and large two-car garage. In immaculate condition! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, extra large pantry, and abundant storage. Spacious living-dining area with plenty of natural lighting. Walk-in closets in each of the bedrooms. Generous storage throughout the house. Attached garage for convenience. Ceramic tile floors throughout.