Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

This beautiful and bright two story home is located in a lovely neighborhood in Fort Worth and Keller ISD. It features 4 second floor bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Maximize your entertainment capabilities with the formal, downstairs living area and the upstairs game room space. This home boasts plenty of storage and walk-in closets throughout. The backyard is a real showstopper with an oversized covered patio, perfect for playitme, summer nights and barbecues.