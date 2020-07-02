4608 Palm Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Fort Worth - Spacious and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area with high ceilings through out. Renters insurance policy required. One small pet considered with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable fee and application will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.



(RLNE4604767)