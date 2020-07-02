All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4608 Palm Ridge Dr

4608 Palm Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Palm Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Fort Worth - Spacious and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area with high ceilings through out. Renters insurance policy required. One small pet considered with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable fee and application will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.

(RLNE4604767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Palm Ridge Dr have any available units?
4608 Palm Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Palm Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4608 Palm Ridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Palm Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Palm Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Palm Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Palm Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Palm Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Palm Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 4608 Palm Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Palm Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Palm Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4608 Palm Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Palm Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4608 Palm Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Palm Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Palm Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

