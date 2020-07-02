4557 Marguerite Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Grand foyer greets your arrival, leading past formal living and dining rooms to inviting family room featuring WBFP, & opening to gourmet kitchen across spacious breakfast bar to delight the family chef! Master suite down w-separate shower & soaking tub, & huge walk in closet. Upstairs are 3 more bdrms, a Jack-n-Jill bath between 2, & full bath for 3rd, and oversized gameroom! Community pool privileges included! Pristine clean and refreshed paint throughout. Available for immediate occupancy!!