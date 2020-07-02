All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:45 AM

4557 Marguerite Lane

4557 Marguerite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4557 Marguerite Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Grand foyer greets your arrival, leading past formal living and dining rooms to inviting family room featuring WBFP, & opening to gourmet kitchen across spacious breakfast bar to delight the family chef! Master suite down w-separate shower & soaking tub, & huge walk in closet. Upstairs are 3 more bdrms, a Jack-n-Jill bath between 2, & full bath for 3rd, and oversized gameroom! Community pool privileges included! Pristine clean and refreshed paint throughout. Available for immediate occupancy!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Marguerite Lane have any available units?
4557 Marguerite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Marguerite Lane have?
Some of 4557 Marguerite Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Marguerite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Marguerite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Marguerite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4557 Marguerite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4557 Marguerite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4557 Marguerite Lane offers parking.
Does 4557 Marguerite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4557 Marguerite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Marguerite Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4557 Marguerite Lane has a pool.
Does 4557 Marguerite Lane have accessible units?
No, 4557 Marguerite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Marguerite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 Marguerite Lane has units with dishwashers.

