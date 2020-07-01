4545 Willow Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Award-wining Keller ISD. Spacious 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom has french door and can be used as study). Two huge living areas! NO CARPET! Fresh interior paint and 1 year old exterior paint. Meticulously maintained. Open floor plan. Kitchen upgrades include stainless steel appliances, flat surface cooktop and Corian countertops. Master bathroom has separate shower and garden tub. Tile in Kitchen and bathrooms. Covered front porch and back patio. Easy access to major highways including 114, 377, 171 and I35W. Close to DFW airport. Available July 1. When inquiring about the property, please include move-in date, number of people renting, any smokers, type and breed of pets or animals