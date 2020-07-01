All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:17 PM

4545 Willow Rock Lane

4545 Willow Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Willow Rock Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Award-wining Keller ISD. Spacious 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom has french door and can be used as study). Two huge living areas! NO CARPET! Fresh interior paint and 1 year old exterior paint. Meticulously maintained. Open floor plan. Kitchen upgrades include stainless steel appliances, flat surface cooktop and Corian countertops. Master bathroom has separate shower and garden tub. Tile in Kitchen and bathrooms. Covered front porch and back patio. Easy access to major highways including 114, 377, 171 and I35W. Close to DFW airport. Available July 1. When inquiring about the property, please include move-in date, number of people renting, any smokers, type and breed of pets or animals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Willow Rock Lane have any available units?
4545 Willow Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Willow Rock Lane have?
Some of 4545 Willow Rock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Willow Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Willow Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Willow Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Willow Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Willow Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Willow Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 4545 Willow Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Willow Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Willow Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 4545 Willow Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Willow Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 4545 Willow Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Willow Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 Willow Rock Lane has units with dishwashers.

