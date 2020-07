Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful corner lot home, 3 Bedrooms with a study. Fresh coat of paint, new carpet in 2 of the bedrooms. Beautiful Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very clean and well maintained. Front Storm Door, Kitchen Skylight are plus features in this home.

Covered patio in the backyard, perfect for you to relax, enjoying the lush green backyard. Zoned to the Excellent Keller ISD!!! Community Pool and Kids Playground in the neighborhood!!!