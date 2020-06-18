All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:06 AM

4527 Norris Valley Drive

4527 Norris Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4527 Norris Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and recently updated, brick home in Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD is available for rent starting in September! House is zoned for highly coveted Boswell High School! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home wont last long! Home just finished a full renovation with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the entire home, new stainless steal appliances, new a/c unit, water heater and the list just goes on and on! Home boosts an open concept with separate laundry room and large front and fenced in backyard. Home is also all electric, so no gas bill!

Close to 820 and quick access to several retailers, restaurants and shops!

Contact us today for more information and to schedule a showing. Please apply at www.opulentrealty.org. $50 application fee for every 2 adults applying. All tenants above the age of 18 must also fill out an application. Deposit is $1395. Pet fee is on a monthly basis for $35/month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Norris Valley Drive have any available units?
4527 Norris Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4527 Norris Valley Drive have?
Some of 4527 Norris Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Norris Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Norris Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Norris Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Norris Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Norris Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 4527 Norris Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4527 Norris Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Norris Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Norris Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4527 Norris Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Norris Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4527 Norris Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Norris Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Norris Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

