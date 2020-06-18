4527 Norris Valley Drive

Amenities

This beautiful and recently updated, brick home in Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD is available for rent starting in September! House is zoned for highly coveted Boswell High School! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home wont last long! Home just finished a full renovation with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the entire home, new stainless steal appliances, new a/c unit, water heater and the list just goes on and on! Home boosts an open concept with separate laundry room and large front and fenced in backyard. Home is also all electric, so no gas bill!



Close to 820 and quick access to several retailers, restaurants and shops!



Contact us today for more information and to schedule a showing. Please apply at www.opulentrealty.org. $50 application fee for every 2 adults applying. All tenants above the age of 18 must also fill out an application. Deposit is $1395. Pet fee is on a monthly basis for $35/month per pet.