4524 Vista Meadows Dr. Available 07/12/19 Gorgeous 2 Story Home with Open Floor Plan! - Gorgeous 2 Story Home with Open Floor Plan! Walking into this home you will find the formal dining room with decorative lighting and wood flooring. The kitchen incorporates a breakfast nook with tons of natural lighting; along with gas range and oven, built-in microwave, uniquely placed windows in the back splash and a bar overlooking the family room. The family room features brick fire place and new wood floors. Substantially sized game room with several windows throughout. Master suite boasts with jetted garden bath, separate shower with bench, dual vanity, private water closet, Hollywood lighting, and walk-in closet. Sizable back yard with covered patio and shady areas. This house backs up to a community fellowship center. Access to 2 community pool as well as 2 community parks.



