4524 Vista Meadows Dr.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:58 AM

4524 Vista Meadows Dr.

4524 Vista Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Vista Meadows Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4524 Vista Meadows Dr. Available 07/12/19 Gorgeous 2 Story Home with Open Floor Plan! - Gorgeous 2 Story Home with Open Floor Plan! Walking into this home you will find the formal dining room with decorative lighting and wood flooring. The kitchen incorporates a breakfast nook with tons of natural lighting; along with gas range and oven, built-in microwave, uniquely placed windows in the back splash and a bar overlooking the family room. The family room features brick fire place and new wood floors. Substantially sized game room with several windows throughout. Master suite boasts with jetted garden bath, separate shower with bench, dual vanity, private water closet, Hollywood lighting, and walk-in closet. Sizable back yard with covered patio and shady areas. This house backs up to a community fellowship center. Access to 2 community pool as well as 2 community parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. have any available units?
4524 Vista Meadows Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. have?
Some of 4524 Vista Meadows Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Vista Meadows Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. offer parking?
No, 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. has a pool.
Does 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Vista Meadows Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

