All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4516 Pebble Stone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4516 Pebble Stone Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4516 Pebble Stone Drive

4516 Pebble Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4516 Pebble Stone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***AVAILABLE AFTER MARCH 31***. Beautiful spacious 4 beds 2 baths 2 garages 1-story home. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets with 2 pantries and skylight, stainless steel appliances and commercial vent hood. Spacious master suite with large walk in closet. NO CARPET. Wood floor in all rooms and tiles in kitchen and 2 baths. Open concept with tons of windows, large formal dining area and family room. Private closed patio and large backyard. Owner pays HOA dues. Community offered swimming pool and park, 3 houses down at walking distance. Community also offered biking, walking trail, and fishing pond. Very desirable neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Pebble Stone Drive have any available units?
4516 Pebble Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Pebble Stone Drive have?
Some of 4516 Pebble Stone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Pebble Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Pebble Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Pebble Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Pebble Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4516 Pebble Stone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Pebble Stone Drive offers parking.
Does 4516 Pebble Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Pebble Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Pebble Stone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4516 Pebble Stone Drive has a pool.
Does 4516 Pebble Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4516 Pebble Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Pebble Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Pebble Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University