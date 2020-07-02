4516 Pebble Stone Drive

Amenities

***AVAILABLE AFTER MARCH 31***. Beautiful spacious 4 beds 2 baths 2 garages 1-story home. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets with 2 pantries and skylight, stainless steel appliances and commercial vent hood. Spacious master suite with large walk in closet. NO CARPET. Wood floor in all rooms and tiles in kitchen and 2 baths. Open concept with tons of windows, large formal dining area and family room. Private closed patio and large backyard. Owner pays HOA dues. Community offered swimming pool and park, 3 houses down at walking distance. Community also offered biking, walking trail, and fishing pond. Very desirable neighborhood.