4516 Moorview Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful updated home with open concept living, dining - kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms feature new counter-tops, and appliances, including a built in microwave. It has new paint throughout, new flooring, and new lighting fixtures. Property is located near Village Creek Park



Public Driving Directions: ON 820S take 33A to merge onto US287N. Take exit toward Village Creek Rd.,Right onto S Edgewood Ter, right onto Rimbey Rd., left onto Mooreview. Destination on your left.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.