4516 Moorview Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4516 Moorview Avenue

4516 Moorview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Moorview Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Village Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated home with open concept living, dining - kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms feature new counter-tops, and appliances, including a built in microwave. It has new paint throughout, new flooring, and new lighting fixtures. Property is located near Village Creek Park

Public Driving Directions: ON 820S take 33A to merge onto US287N. Take exit toward Village Creek Rd.,Right onto S Edgewood Ter, right onto Rimbey Rd., left onto Mooreview. Destination on your left.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Moorview Avenue have any available units?
4516 Moorview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4516 Moorview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Moorview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Moorview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Moorview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Moorview Avenue offer parking?
No, 4516 Moorview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4516 Moorview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Moorview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Moorview Avenue have a pool?
No, 4516 Moorview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Moorview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4516 Moorview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Moorview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Moorview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Moorview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Moorview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

