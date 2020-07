Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained, one owner home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 car garage. Kitchen features ALL stainless steel appliances. Separate shower and garden tub in master. There are 3 beautiful pear trees in back and side yard. Small storage building stays with property. Wood burning fireplace centered in living area. Come see this great home today!

Photos prior to current tenant.