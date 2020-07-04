Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick house. Open concept floorplan that leads to the living area which includes a see thru fireplace. Property has been updated with new flooring and paint throughout. Dining room open to kitchen which includes ample cabinet space. Master bathroom boast double vanities and deep soaking tub with separate shower. Professional carpet cleaning taking place on 01-31-2020. Ready for Move-In
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4509 High Cotton Trail have any available units?
4509 High Cotton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 High Cotton Trail have?
Some of 4509 High Cotton Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 High Cotton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4509 High Cotton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.