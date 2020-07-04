All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4509 High Cotton Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4509 High Cotton Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4509 High Cotton Trail

4509 High Cotton Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4509 High Cotton Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick house. Open concept floorplan that leads to the living area which includes a see thru fireplace. Property has been updated with new flooring and paint throughout. Dining room open to kitchen which includes ample cabinet space. Master bathroom boast double vanities and deep soaking tub with separate shower. Professional carpet cleaning taking place on 01-31-2020. Ready for Move-In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 High Cotton Trail have any available units?
4509 High Cotton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 High Cotton Trail have?
Some of 4509 High Cotton Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 High Cotton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4509 High Cotton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 High Cotton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4509 High Cotton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4509 High Cotton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4509 High Cotton Trail offers parking.
Does 4509 High Cotton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 High Cotton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 High Cotton Trail have a pool?
No, 4509 High Cotton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4509 High Cotton Trail have accessible units?
No, 4509 High Cotton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 High Cotton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4509 High Cotton Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University