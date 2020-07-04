4509 High Cotton Trail

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick house. Open concept floorplan that leads to the living area which includes a see thru fireplace. Property has been updated with new flooring and paint throughout. Dining room open to kitchen which includes ample cabinet space. Master bathroom boast double vanities and deep soaking tub with separate shower. Professional carpet cleaning taking place on 01-31-2020. Ready for Move-In