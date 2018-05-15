Amenities

4508 Angelina Way Available 01/27/20 Nice 1 story home in Keller ISD - Nice 1 story home in Keller ISD. Split bedrooms. Large, open kitchen with dining area and lots of natural light. Living room has fireplace. Carpet in master bedroom & 1 of the secondary bedrooms. Vinyl plank throughout rest of house, ceramic tile in utility & both bathrooms. Master bath with double vanity, shower and garden tub. Upgraded counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Patio and shed in back yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Pets ok with $500 deposit per pet & $25 monthly pet fee. TAR app, $45 app fee/adult. Must have good rental (no bad in last 5 years) and income of 3.5x monthly rent to qualify.



