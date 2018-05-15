All apartments in Fort Worth
4508 Angelina Way

4508 Angelina Way · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Angelina Way, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4508 Angelina Way Available 01/27/20 Nice 1 story home in Keller ISD - Nice 1 story home in Keller ISD. Split bedrooms. Large, open kitchen with dining area and lots of natural light. Living room has fireplace. Carpet in master bedroom & 1 of the secondary bedrooms. Vinyl plank throughout rest of house, ceramic tile in utility & both bathrooms. Master bath with double vanity, shower and garden tub. Upgraded counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Patio and shed in back yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Pets ok with $500 deposit per pet & $25 monthly pet fee. TAR app, $45 app fee/adult. Must have good rental (no bad in last 5 years) and income of 3.5x monthly rent to qualify.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4508 Angelina Way have any available units?
4508 Angelina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Angelina Way have?
Some of 4508 Angelina Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Angelina Way currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Angelina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Angelina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Angelina Way is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Angelina Way offer parking?
No, 4508 Angelina Way does not offer parking.
Does 4508 Angelina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Angelina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Angelina Way have a pool?
No, 4508 Angelina Way does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Angelina Way have accessible units?
No, 4508 Angelina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Angelina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 Angelina Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
